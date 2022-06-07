HIGHLIGHTS
Don’t miss Anthony Anderson—a versatile award-winning actor and comedian—sharing his journey from Law & Order to Blackish and his new show Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. Discover the power of authenticity, taking risks, and health advocacy.
Gain exclusive access to Executive Leadership One-on-One Coaching. Share career challenges on various topics, from leadership and visibility to advancement. Get personalized action plans to conquer career obstacles.
A night of celebration at the Black Men XCEL Summit Awards! We’re honoring extraordinary trailblazers who define “Celebrating the best of who we are.” Dress to impress in your finest suit.
ACTIVITIES
Swing into action, unleash your competitive spirit, and bond with your brothers. Enjoy delicious food and great vibes.
space limited first come first serve.
Elevate team camaraderie with a thrilling boat ride! Cruise the waters, unwind, and network in style.
space limited first come first serve